William Harold “Bill” Williams, age 75, died Wednesday evening at NHC Healthcare in Smithville. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till service time. Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.