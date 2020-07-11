William Harold “Bill” Williams, age 75, died Wednesday evening at NHC Healthcare in Smithville. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till service time. Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
