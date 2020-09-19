Death Notices
Johnnie Delerance Cade, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 16, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel and at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ one hour prior to the service on Monday. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Rob Barga, age 48, of Lebanon, died Sept. 16, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 5-9 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
