Joseph Edwin Brown, age 83 of Gladeville and Mt Juliet, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7th from10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Jerry Wayne Johnson, 71 of DeKalb County, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
Elizabeth Miller Grayson Songer, age 96 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 26, 2019. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Fena M. Steele, age 84 of Lebanon, TN, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilson County Funeral Home, 618 S. Main St., Lebanon, with service at 2 p.m. Wilson County Funeral Home, 615-444-5417.
SEE NOTICES/PAGE A7
Helen Hodges Perdue, age 87, a resident of Southern Manor/Wilson Manor in Lebanon, TN, died December 5, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory, 1425 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Monday. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, VA. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Dortha Fannie Beaty Westfelt, age 90, of Nashville, TN, died December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday. Interment will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Clark Range Cemetery in Clark Range, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
