Bob Hraba, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
- Global Vision under fire for Roger Stone appearance
- Residents want more transit, local business in Lebanon's future
- Uncertainty dominates campaign's final stretch
- Health officials warn of fall COVID-19 surges
- Wilson Central succumbs at BGA 12-8
- Lookout Valley snatches win from MJCA with 18 seconds left
- Wilson coaches working on contingencies if Nashville schools can’t play
- Watertown volleyball tops Trousdale 3-0
Articles
- Austermiller Roofing sees two 30-foot falls in two days
- County extends mask mandate through Sept. 30
- Trousdale school board votes to suspend bonus program
- Trousdale County address display law takes effect Sept. 1
- Lights on for Edison School's Lebanon campus
- Car show, Cruise-In coming to Hartsville
- Momentum shifts in South Hartmann Gateway Overlay debate
- Robert Brud "Coach" Spickard Sr.
- Vanderbilt-Ingram opens cancer center in Wilson County
- Blue Devil Flamingos 'Flock-A-Friend' for LHS Band
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.