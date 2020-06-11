Services for Mrs. Wofford, 51, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by children, loving mother, a host of family and friends.
We are still practicing social distancing so masks will be required for entry into the building. Please bring your mask. Thank you for your cooperation.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-3117.
