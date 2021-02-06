Deborah Lee Posey, age 68, of Brush Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at her residence.
Born May 29, 1952 in Erin, TN, she was the daughter of the late Carney Lee Rogers and Thelma Elizabeth Hamer Rogers and was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Fay Baylor and Pat Palmore.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Michael Posey of Brush Creek; daughter, Robin Hooberry of Donelson; grandchildren, Michael Hooberry of Ashland City and Chase Potter of Carthage; great-granddaughter, Riley Lynn Hooberry; and brothers, Michael (Vickie) Rogers of Michigan and Gerry Rogers of Erin, TN.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Michael Rogers officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. till service time on Thursday. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
When Deb entered our family, we loved, but in a silent, distanced way. She showed me and my family that open, honest and even public displays of affection and love were very healing, binding and necessary. She taught us how to express our love. A gift to us that I’m eternally grateful. Thank you.
Her smile warmed everyone’s heart ... she melted mine. I love you, we all love you.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
