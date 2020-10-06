Deborah Sue Ferguson Rippetoe, age 63, of Dixson Springs, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Nov. 6, 1956 in Watertown, she was the daughter of William Gerald Ferguson and Sue Evans Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Robert Carl Ferguson; and an infant sister, Katherine Ann Ferguson.
Deborah is survived by her children, Michael Goolsby of Dixson Springs; James (Deona) Goolsby of Hartsville; sister, Mindy (Tommy) Allen of Hartsville; grandchildren, Tristin, Trent and Jenna Allen, James Goolsby Jr. and Savannah Goolsby, Haley and Alexis Smith, Shayna Goolsby-Vaughn; great-grandson, Dillon Shane Cooksey; mother, Sue Ferguson of Watertown; sister, Donna (Wayne) Hearn of Watertown; brothers, Billy (Martha) Ferguson of Alexandria and Bennie (Donna) Ferguson of Watertown; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Pastor Pierce Dodson officiating. Visitation is prior to services on Tuesday. Interment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
