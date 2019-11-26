Debbie Boykin passed away November 23, 2019 at age 55.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Debbie enjoyed reading books, game shows, and her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father William Crotzer and daughter Lori Crotzer.
She is survived by her husband Ricky Boykin, mother Joyce Crotzer, brother Richard Crotzer, children David (Lauren) Crotzer, Brian Crotzer, Heather Boykin and Regina Boykin, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9393.
