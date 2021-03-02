Debra Louise Tuggle Braun, age 65, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Sue Tuggle and husband, Arthur Braun.
She is survived by husband, Neil Schwartz; son, Justin Braun; brothers, Raymond Tuggle Jr., Pat Tuggle, and Bill Tuggle and his wife Tammy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
She was a teacher for 30 years, teaching in Florida, California and the Mt. Juliet area.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m. at Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Bro. Jason Mull will officiate. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Parltow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
