Debra Lynn Bass, age 61, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to Irvin Bass and Carol Wheeler Bass. She was a Child of God and loved being a member of the College Hills Church of Christ family.
Debra graduated in the first senior class of Friendship Christian School in 1977 and was still friends with many of her former classmates. She was working at Nissan where she did the final inspections on the cars until she became disabled with Crohn’s Disease.
Debra was preceded in death by her precious father, Irvin Franklin Bass, and her grandparents, David and Pearl Bass and Charlie and Bea Wheeler.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Bass; three children, Melissa Vaughn, Amy Vaughn and Charlie Vaughn; her sister, Susan Law; her brother, Kevin Bass and his wife, Amy; and the “light of her life,” her precious grandson, Tyson, son of Melissa Vaughn. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends because to know Debra was to love her, and a childhood friend of Debra’s who was like one of the family, Tammy Gill.
Due to conditions in our country at this time, a Celebration of Debra’s Life will be held later in the year.
