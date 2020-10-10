Del Hobbs
Gwaltney Lackey, Nov. 17, 1955 — Oct. 7, 2020.
Melissa “Del” Dephene Hobbs Gwaltney Lackey, 64, of Lebanon was born to the late James Lee and Maggie May Williams Hobbs. She is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Ann Hobbs Robertson, and brother-in-law, Charles Dewey Robertson.
She is survived by The Love of Her Life of 21 years, Walter “Brown” Lackey; brother, Ronnie Lee Hobbs; children, James Cory (Michelle) Gwaltney, Billy (Jill Gwaltney) McSweeney, Dwayne (Jessie) Lackey, and Tabitha Lackey; 10 grandchildren, Chance and Hayden Gwaltney, Randee and Marlee McSweeney, Kelsey (Jarvis) Lackey Jenkins, Jonathan (Lindsay) Lackey, Madison Lackey, David and Tiffany Lackey and Madeline Fox; nine great-grandchildren, Willow Kate Reeves and Ivy Jenkins, Waylon and Lexi Lackey, Dyson and Jimmy Lackey, Kannan Hulse, Sidney Enoch and Aaliyah Netherton; nieces and nephews, Greg (Medana) Hobbs Hemontolor, Jason (Phyllis) Hobbs, Jamey (Marsha) Robertson and Phillip (Michelle) Tomlinson; and great nieces and nephews, Evan (Alex) and Grayson Hemontolor, Ashley and Samantha Hobbs, Erika Journeay, Luke and Alyssa White, Kasen Journeay, and Preston and Tiffany Tomlinson.
Del loved living life with her family and friends. Del loved to travel with the Love of Her Life, “Brown.” They were soul mates, best friends and loved being together and playing cards as a favorite pastime. She loved being with family and planning the J.R. Hobbs, Williams and Lackey family reunions. Del was the great-granddaughter of the late J.R. Hobbs.
Del never met a stranger. She was full of love and laughter and always shared her testimony with others. Every day was an opportunity to tell someone about Jesus and through her cancer journey how Jesus has brought HOPE JOY & LIGHT to her life even through the pain.
Del was employed at Lifeway Christian Resources for 25 years. After retirement, she was a photographer at heart. She loved all seasons of the year, especially when the leaves change colors. She loved being part of the Golden Gems with Immanuel Baptist Church and traveling was exciting for Brown and Del. She loved watching the sunrise and sunset and taking pictures of God’s wonders. She loved holidays that brought her family together.
One of Del’s ministries was people. She loved sending cards to lift their spirits. She wanted people to know they still had HOPE in Jesus through the pain. Del brought JOY to everyone she knew. To know Del was to LOVE her.
Del loved to visit people that were on their cancer journey — whether just starting their journey or still fighting. She wanted to share her JOY in Christ through the pain with each survivor. Through her card ministry, she loved to encourage each fighter and survivor.
Del loved shining her LIGHT for Jesus wherever she went. She was a highly active member of the HOPE JOY LIGHT Women’s Cancer Support Ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church. She challenged every fighter, survivor and warrior to always spread HOPE, seek JOY and shine the LIGHT of Jesus everyday on their journey.
Her remains rest at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, where the family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Owens and Bro. Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends again at the church after 1 p.m. Sunday.
Pallbearers will be Chance Gwaltney, Hayden Gwaltney, Jonathan Lackey, Jarvis Jenkins, Dwayne Lackey, Jason Hobbs, Phillip Tomlinson, Jamey Robertson, Evan Hemontolor, and Grayson Hemontolor. Honorary pallbearers will be HOPE JOY LIGHT Women’s Cancer Support Ministry, Immanuel Baptist Church, J.R. Hobbs and Williams Families, LifeWay Christian Resources, Immanuel Baptist Church Golden Gems, Immanuel Baptist Church Carl Jones SS Class, and Sherry’s Run.
In lieu of flowers, Del requested donations be made to HOPE JOY LIGHT Women’s Cancer Support Ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church so they can continue to help other women that are fighting everyday and keep their HOPE JOY LIGHT in Jesus. RED was her favorite color — when you wear something RED — think of our sweet Del.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
