Delois Marie Smallwood, age 90, passed away Monday June 21, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lester May and Lorene Mae Wethington May; husband, Drexal Smallwood; son, Larry Dean Smallwood; granddaughters, Carrie Marie Leverett and Ann Marie Smallwood.
She is survived by sons, Ricky (Sharon) Smallwood, Miles (Shirley) Smallwood, and Jerry (Pamela) Smallwood; daughters, Barbara Smallwood, Cathy Calvo and Jackie (George) Calvo; sisters, Joyce Edwards, Judy Godbey, Donna Morgan, and Diana Hack; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Smallwood was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a loving homemaker to her family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Her grandson, David Smallwood, will officiate the service. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Daniel Calvo, Chris Calvo, Jonathan Leverett, Eliu Velez, Zachary Santana and Kyle Santana.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
