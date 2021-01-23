Dennis Johnson, age 79, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
He is survived by his very devoted wife, Brenda J. Johnson; children, Denise, Brian (Allicia) and Keith (Rita) Johnson; sisters, Mary (Elwood) Swiggett, Myrtle Rawls and Marjorie (Donald) Hatcher; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
There will be a community walk through on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Masks will be enforced when entering the building.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Bro. Donald O. Hatcher will offer Words of Comfort.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
