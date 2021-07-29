Services for Mr. Cartmell, 23, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 4-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
He was preceded in death by father Dario Neal, great-grandmothers Helen Cartmell and Henrietta Blair, and grandfather George Donnell (Baby Face).
Survivors include mother LaTracie Cartmell; daughter Arrabella Johnson; brothers Martavian Cartmell, Tykarri Cartmell, Tykaris (Jordan) Cartmell, Marvin Hardiman Jr., and Luke Cartmell; grandmothers Maria Cartmell Scott and Athena (Richard) Seay; grandfathers Gregory Seay and Kenneth Patton; only surviving great-grandmother Elizabeth Shannon; aunts LaTerri (Terrance) Miller, LaToya Walton, Kendra Foutch, Shante Foutch, Brandi (Marvin) Stewart, Apollonia Neal; uncles Ken Walton II, Raytheon Neal, Fredrekko Neal, and LaBradford Neal; a special devoted person David Winfree; and a host of great aunts and uncles along with cousins, and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding
large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all
the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences
to the family via our website at www.neuble
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.