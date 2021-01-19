Diane Freeman Walker, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away January 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melville and Viretta Freeman; husband, Joseph Glenn Walker; brother, Jerry Freeman; sister, Gayle Johnston; and infant sister, Carol Sue.
Mrs. Walker is survived by brother, Don (Nancy) Freeman; brothers-in-law, John (Janie) Walker and Otis Johnston; sisters-in-law, Martha Sue (Leonard) Tipps and Vivian Freeman; grandson, Peyton Harper; special nephew, James Tipps; special friends in the Bingo and Birthday clubs; also, numerous loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mrs. Walker was a longtime member at College Hills Church of Christ. She was full of life and while embracing it, she lived each day to its fullest.
Visitation for Mrs. Walker will be held Thursday, January 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m with a service to follow at 1 p.m at College Hills Church of Christ. Brother Kevin Owen will officiate. A private graveside service will be held following the service. Pallbearers will be Peyton Harper, James Tipps, John Walker, John Harper, Rod Holland, Kenny Reich, and Jimmy Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cherie Palmer, Ann Dyal, Fran Martin, Mary Jo Harper, Sharon Lee, Sandra Farley, Bobbie Bell, and Carol Bass.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. With consideration, and for safety and health, the family requests that all guests please wear masks.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
