Diane Gail Golden, née Deserto, passed away with family by her side on December 31, 2020. She was 57.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Royce Duane Golden; daughter, Whitney Golden; son, Caylon Golden; mother, Gwen Deserto; brothers, Tony (Alice) Deserto and Andy (Camille) Deserto; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Deserto.
Diane was a beloved wife, mother and friend. Her loved ones knew her as selfless and generous, always taking care of those around her. She enjoyed spending time with her dog and granddogs, traveling with her daughter, and thrift shopping (always with other people in mind). She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1999, and passed as much time as possible helping others come to know and understand the scriptures.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diane’s memory to: Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc., ATTN: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY, 12589-5200. Donations can also be made online to the Worldwide Work at donate.jw.org.
A private service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.