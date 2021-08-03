Diane Marie Wilson, age 73, died Friday evening, July 30, 2021 in Erwin, TN.
Born Jan. 4, 1948 in Trenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late James Howard Shofstall and Eleanor Marie Harvey Stofstall.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edwin Wilson in 2020; grandsons, Daniel Terry Pitts and Joshua Allen Pitts; her sister, Maryann Dauzet and brothers, Dave and
Mike Shofstall.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Terry Pitts of Erwin; grandchildren, Veronica Rae Pitts, Jeffery David Pitts and Nathan Kyle Pitts; and great-grandchildren, Jayla, Jaxon, Jadon, Mellow and Ocea.
Graveside services and interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Prosperity Cemetery. Family will gather at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
