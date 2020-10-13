Diane Rudge passed away October 8, 2020 at age 78.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Rudge enjoyed all things involving family.
She is survived by her husband Allan Rudge; children Jeff (Emma Bartlett) Rudge, Natalie (Aaron) Garrett and Dawn Rudge; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Turner and Kathleen Optiz.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
