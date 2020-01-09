Dolly "Lois" Scarborough Dix, age 94 of Lebanon, TN passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bellwood Assisted Living in Lebanon, TN. She was born July 19, 1925 in Stewart County, TN, daughter of the late Walter and Maggie Wyatt Scarborough.
She was a former business owner of Dix Plaza Motor Lodge in Lebanon, TN as well as a member of Lebanon Church of God.
She is preceded in death by John W. Dix; daughter Cathy Lynn Cantrell; sisters, Nell Cherry, Ruby Taylor, Ruth Cook; and brothers, Lyle Scarborough, Allen Scarborough and Charles Scarborough. Survivors include her son, John Mark (Donna) Dix, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, TN with burial to follow at the Hildreth Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon until time of service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends and caregivers at Bellwood Assisted Living in Lebanon, TN.
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc., Dover, TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.