Dolly Graves passed away on September 23, 2020 at age 89.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Dolly enjoyed crocheting and was a former Red Hatter.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Guy) Wilson and Claudia Peterson; brother Raymond (Darlene) Pasternak; grandchildren Theresa (Patrick) Williams, Matthew (Amy) Wilson and Amanda (Andy) Casper; great-grandchildren Kenzie, Carter, Ryan Williams, George Wilson, and Jack Casper; and special friend Ken Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Graves; son Gregory Allan; and parents Joseph and Stella Pasternak.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.