Don Lee McDonald, age 72, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Centennial Medical Center, in Nashville, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Myrtle Edge McDonald; and sister, Jean Moore.
He is Survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Davis McDonald; son, Danny (Karen) McDonald; granddaughter, Rebecca McDonald; and sisters-in-law, Patsy Poole and Dorothy Davis.
Mr. McDonald was a member of Webb’s Chapel, a Vietnam Army veteran and a retired Lux Clock employee, serving 23 years.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
