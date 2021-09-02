Mr. Donald Clark “TooTall” Gray, age 47, of Lebanon passed away Aug. 29, 2021. He was born in Wilson County and was a restaurant worker.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Ralph Donald and Margaret Gray; mother, Peggy Smith Weber; half-brother, Adam Weber; and stepsister, Donna C. Harris.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. Garry Drennon officiating. Interment will be at LaGuardo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be W.H. James Jr., Bobby Gray, Bill James, Donald W. Gray, Jason Drennon, and Reid Smith. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to service time.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
