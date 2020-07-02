Graveside services for Mr. Abston, 70, will be Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens, 2464 Old Murfreesboro Road. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday, July 2, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by parents Willie B. and Willie Mai Abston, five sisters, and four brothers.
Survivors include devoted wife, Linda Ann Abston; daughters, Shantese (Tim) Marchbanks, Stacy Abston and Danielle Abston; grandchildren, Aron Humes, Brandon Richards, Rishad Petrus, Ryad Petrus, Janaye McMahon and Sebastain Abston; great-grandchildren, Kingston Humes, and Cayleigh Rachel Petrus; devoted sister, Odelia Bender; mother-in law, Catherine Searcy; sisters-in-law, Thelma (Teddy) Garrett, Betty Majors, Loretta (Mark) Lynn, Josephine Hancock and Mary (Michael) Wilson; brothers-in-law, Dennis Hancock, Michael Hancock, Larry Cook and Jimmy Martin; devoted nieces, Cathy Bender, Angela Stephen and Cliffordene Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
