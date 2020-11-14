Donald Shepherd passed away on Nov. 12, 2020 at age 78.
The family will be receiving friends for a Celebration of Life at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Mr. Shepherd was born Sept. 2, 1942 in Quincy, IL to Carl B. and Rosa Epperson Shepherd. He graduated from high school in Macomb, IL and entered the U.S. Army shortly after graduation. After nine years of enlisted service, he received a commission through Officer Candidate School. He spent most of his Army service in Germany and Vietnam. He tendered his resignation and entered the U.S. Navy approximately 18 months later as an enlisted person. He spent 13 years in the Navy before retiring due to a medical condition. He served aboard ships and shore stations, including Italy, Iceland, and Great Lakes Naval Training Center. He was the chief of detectives at the Naval Station at the time of his retirement. His decorations include Army Commendation medal, Army and Navy Good Conduct medals, Combat Action ribbon, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, National Defense Service medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation. He also served for Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for 10 years as the SCAN Director.
Survivors include his wife Emily Dianne; siblings Carol Ann Shepherd, Bonnie March, and Ronald (Monica) Shepherd; children Donald E. Jr., Daniella Beltz, Donald A.W. Shepherd, Kenneth Shepherd, and Tracy (Chris) Storch; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
