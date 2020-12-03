Reid Fleming passed away on November 27, 2020 at age 71.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Pastor Devin Webb, is 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Reid was born in Tulsa, OK to Estelle Merle Rose and William Bradford Fleming. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University. Reid served in the United States Army for 23 years and retired as Major Fleming. Reid was Regional Director of Pharmaceutical Sales for Procter and Gamble for 26 years.
Reid is survived by wife Kathleen Ann Hillmer Fleming; sons Jacob Lee (Shellie) and Jordan Reid (Amber) Fleming; grandchildren Austin Alexander Fleming, Lauren Elizabeth Fleming, and Lyla Star Fleming; and brother William Bradford Fleming.
He is preceded in death by parents.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.