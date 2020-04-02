Donald Hammond passed away on March 30, 2020 at age 79. Private services and burial to be in his home state of Connecticut.
Mr. Hammond worked in management as a computer analyst with Southern New England Telephone Company after his service in the United States Navy. He loved computers and being a Fire Department Volunteer.
He is survived by wife of 55 years, Lonna Rotermund Hammond, children Lorinda (Gary) Arconti, Candace (Robert) Clark, Cherra (Dave) Engstrand, and Wayne (Jana) Hammond, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Louis Joseph and Barbara Griswold Hammond, and brother Richard Hammond.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, sellarsfuner
