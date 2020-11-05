Donanda Brown-Ellsworth passed away on Nov.r 1, 2020 at age 41.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Saturday from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Mrs. Brown-Ellsworth worked on the nutrition team for Castle Heights Elementary.
She is survived by husband Robert C. Ellsworth, children Ivy (Eli) Tomlinson and Robert H. Ellsworth, mother Shirley Joyce Morse, brothers Jeffery Morse and Christopher Morse,
and nephews Jeffery Michael Morse and Cody Martin.
She is preceded in death by father Shirley Donald Morse.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.