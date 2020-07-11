Donna Knowles passed away on July 1, 2020 at age 57. The Celebration of Life is Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building (105 Peyton Rd, Lebanon TN).
Mrs. Knowles was born in Ft. Gordon, GA to Charles M. and Thelma J. Rice Davis. She was Director of Human Resources for the Bureau of Prisons and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She is survived by husband Ray Knowles, children Carly Knowles and Benjamin Knowles of Murfreesboro, TN, mother Thelma Davis of Crestview, FL, and brother David Davis, also of Crestview, FL. She is preceded in death by father Charles Davis and sister Flora Goodwin.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
