Donna Jean Strader, age 60, of Lebanon, TN, died July 8, 2020.
Donna was born in Indiana but was raised in Mt. Juliet, TN. She was a 1977 graduate of Friendship Christian Academy. Donna was an electrician. She was a member of I.B.E.W Local #429 and retired from TVA.
Donna was the daughter of the late Don B. and Annie Eddins Strader. She was also preceded in death by her biological father, Frederick R. Jackson of Delaware and her brother, Marc Strader.
She is survived by daughters, Robin Starr Strader (Steve) Carr and Shannon Strader Hoyt and BooBoo; brothers, Michael (Janelle) Strader, Matthew Strader and Mechelle (Scott) Whittaker; grandchildren, Cameron Carr, Willie Hoyt and Madalyn Carr; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or New Leash on Life, 507 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
