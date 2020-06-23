Miss Donna Kay Lehew, age 67, of Lebanon, passed away June 19, 2020. She was born in Augusta, Georgia and was the daughter of the late William and Dora Katherine Edwards Lehew. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include sister, Deborah June Lehew; and cousins, Melinda Brown, Lynette Williams, Carlene Appleby, Carl Ray Tatum, and Kenneth Allen Tatum.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
