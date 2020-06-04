Donna Parkhurst Sloan, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, age 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Nelle Parkhurst; husband, John P. Sloan; son, Matthew Sloan; and brother, Bobby Parkhurst.
She is survived by sons, John Mark (Millie) Sloan, Mike (Debbie) Sloan, and Paul Sloan; brother, Jerry (Barbara) Parkhurst; sisters, Peggy Hudson and Kathy (Jim) Frost; grandchildren, Callie (Kyle) Tuggle, Jake Sloan, Whitney Sloan, Cain Sloan, Case Sloan, Madison Sloan, and Jordan Sloan; and great-grandchildren, Emery and Tinley Tuggle.
Mrs. Sloan was educated at Hartsville High School, Middle Tennessee State University, and Cumberland College, receiving the Award of the Phoenix in 1982, the highest honor Cumberland can bestow. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, serving with her husband as leader of the Methodist Youth Fellowship.
She was a former member of the Jaycettes, Junior Woman’s Club, and Christian Woman’s Club. She also served as a former chairman of the March of Dimes, the Wilson County Heart Fund, the Channel 8 Action Auction and was actively involved in the work of the Cumberland Alumni Association for a number of years.
She also enjoyed her work as a credit union loan officer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. in the Heydel Fine Arts Center on the campus of Cumberland University.
A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. The Rev. David Hesson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
