Donna Green passed away on June 11, 2021 at age 74. The Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m.
Donna Tull Green was born in Arkadelphia, AR to Mamie Sue Feimster and Jack Tull. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and being with the grandkids. She was an avid Elvis fan. She worked in Administration for Volunteer Behavioral Health.
She is survived by daughters Dawn Green (Brian) Wood and Kim Green (Jody) Atwood; grandchildren Briawna Michele Wood, Josie Carol Atwood, and William Jase Atwood; siblings Jerry (Linda) Tull, Vicki (Alan) Eleazer, Tim Tull, and Tom (Chrisann) Tull; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by parents Sue and Jack Tull.
Please make Memorial Donations to Donna’s favorite charities in her name: Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and/or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
