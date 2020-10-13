Miss Dora Elizabeth Mitchell, born July 13, 1930 in Wilson County, passed away on Saturday evening October 3, 2020 at Hartsville Convalescent Center.
Miss Mitchell is preceded in death by her parents Charlie Thomas and Nellie Whited Mitchell, her brother Thomas and sister Lois.
As per her wishes, Miss Mitchell will be cremated with no public funeral service. There are no immediate survivors.
Sumner Funeral & Cremation, 615-452-9059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.