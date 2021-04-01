Doris Williams passed away on March 29, 2021 at age 68. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jason Harlin and Brother James Stophel, is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers will be Del Smith, Chuck Hicks, Richard Beadle, Connor Burger, Jamie Disney, John Gravely, and Dustin Shorter. Honorary Pallbearers are retirees of Bridgestone and 231 Car Sales employees. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Doris A. Williams was born in Lebanon, TN to Lois Tarpley and Sam Williams. He retired from Bridgestone and attended Laguardo Baptist Church. Doris was a family man, loved being outdoors, working in the yard, and fishing. He was a Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed working on old cars.
He is survived by wife of 45 years, Pat Williams; daughters Lora (Jason) Harlin and Sara (Connor) Burger; grandchildren Morgan Harlin and Kaylee Harlin; brothers Bill Williams and George (Henrietta) Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; and grand dogs Nellie and Nala.
Mr. Williams is preceded in death by parents Lois and Sam Williams, and brothers Sam A. Williams, Paul Williams, John Williams, Merlin Williams, Bob Williams, Fred Williams, and Terry Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to #BabyBurger in his honor.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
