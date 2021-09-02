Doris E. Ligon, age 98, died Aug. 28, 2021.
Mr. Ligon was born March 27, 1923 to the late Berry Odell Ligon and Clara Bell Eskew Ligon. He retired from Lebanon Woolen Mills having worked for 32 years and was also a local farmer. He married the love of his life, Frances Ramsey Ligon on Nov. 9, 1945. Mr. Ligon was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ramsey Ligon and his brother, Vivian Hall Ligon.
Mr. Ligon is survived by his children, Doris Marie Ligon, Daniel (Suzanne) Ligon, and Cathy Ligon Agee; granddaughters, Whitney Denise (Jeffrey) Vantrease, and April Camille (Jonathan) Thompson; great-granddaughters, Sadie Ramsey Vantrease and Callie Ann Thompson; and sister, Hazel Ligon Clifford, all of Lebanon.
Funeral services for Mr. Ligon were Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull and Jason Ligon officiating. Interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Jonathan Thompson, Jeffrey Vantrease, Wayne Ligon, Jason Ligon, Donald Eskew, Larry Bay, Mark Forkum and Blake Davis. Honorary Pallbearers were Bobby and Katherine Baskin, Marvin and Dot Medlin, Bennie and Ernesteen Ligon, Stanley and Sandra Davis, Dennis Hankins, Kerry Sanford, and David Adams.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
