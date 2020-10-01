Doris Bringhurst passed away on September 28, 2020 at age 89.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Chad Pinion and Justin Eskew, is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Pallbearers will be Mark Brown, Scott Crook, Justin Eskew, James Christensen, Trey Tidwell, and Brandon Allen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Braxton Crook, Ronan Tidwell, Noah Eskew, Crue Allen, Nathan Christensen, and Cullen Crook.
Doris Bringhurst was born on July 3, 1931 in Lebanon, TN to Isaac and Effie Jones Scudder. She married Harry Bringhurst and worked as a Processor at Genesco until her retirement. She loved reading the bible, watching the Game Show Network, and working wordsearch puzzles.
She is survived by daughters, Teresa (Neil) McCauley and Melissa (Mark) Brown; grandchildren, Scott (Kristy) Crook, Jeannie (Trey) Tidwell, Justin (Hilarie) Eskew, Misty (James) Christensen, and Emily (Brandon) Allen; great-grandchildren, Mollie Eskew, Braxton Crook, Chloe Christensen, Lillie Eskew, Ronan Tidwell, Noah Eskew, Crue Allen, Nathan Christensen, Eva Allen, and Cullen Crook; and niece Pat Evans.
She is preceded in death by parents, Isaac and Effie Mae Jones Scudder; sisters, Mary (Jack) McGowan and Virginia (Hugh) Caruth; infant brother Seldon Scudder; husband Harry Bringhurst; and great-granddaughter Miracle Eskew.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste 300, Rockville MD 20852, or for a meaningful gift to be made to their own home church/missions funds.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to Dr. Vinita Anand, Dr. Saadia Khan, and the staff at DCI-Lebanon.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.