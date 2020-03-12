Doris W. Sowell, age 83 entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.
Survivors include children, James (Amanda) Sowell, Sheila (Clarence) Barnes and Samuel Sowell; eight grandchildren, William and Tracey White, Tamara, Jamie, Jalan, Jamari, Jeremiah Sowell, and Anthony Barnes; nine great-grandchildren, Yasmin (Jalan) Byers, Chyna, Indya, Egypt Sowell, Liam White, Cameron Sowell, Adiyah and Lucy Barnes; a devoted great-grandson, Nicholas White; two great-great-grandchildren, Ruby and Zarah Byars; two brothers, James Williamson, Michael (Nina) Williamson; four sisters, Mary Linda Hanes, Ada (Carl) Taylor, Betty and Deborah Williamson; four brothers-in-law, Murray (Doris), William Sowell, Zelander Hockett and Andrew Clemmons Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Lila Mae Carter, and Judy Sowell; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Her remains will lie in state Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon, with funeral service to follow, at Williamson Chapel CME Church, 1576 Needmore Road, Old Hickory, TN. Rev. Woodrow Harris will be the eulogist and Rev. Dr. Lynn Hargrove the officiant. Interment will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.