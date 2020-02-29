Dorman Odell “Butch” Blythe Jr., age 69, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 in Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dorman Odell Blythe Sr.; and daughter-in-law, Angie Blythe.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jane Scott Blythe; mother, Lois Gannon Blythe; son, Jeff (Becky) Blythe; daughter, Stephanie (Barry) Barrett; sister, Elaine (Danny) Herron; grandchildren, Hailey Barrett and Cody (Megan) Blythe; nieces, Brandy (Anthony) Miller and Terry Lynn (Darrin) Hemontolor; great-nephew, Ethan Miller; and great-niece, Kaylee Hemontolor.
Butch was a Lieutenant with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency as an EMT/ Firefighter for 22 years.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening, February 28, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, February 29, from noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Tom Watson will officiate the services. Interment will be at Baird’s Mill Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Phil Spears, Junior Spears, J.D. Smith, Cody Blythe, Terry Scruggs, and Keith Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
