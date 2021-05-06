Dorothy Bates, age 71, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband of 55 years, Verlon C. Bates; two children, Jacqueline “Evon” Bates Jordan and Vincent E. Bates; three grandchildren Lavon, Kenzel and Chiyanna Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Jessica and Diamond Cole, and AAliyah Gregory; brother, James Ray (Anna) Allen; sisters-in-law Elaine Williams, Diane Manning and Linda Thompson; devoted sister-in-law Carol Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and spoiled rotten Lil Dee.
Community walk through will be from 4-6 p.m.
Thursday May 6, 2021 from at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Everyone is required to wear masks before entering the building and social distancing will be enforced
Family visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7 with funeral to follow at the above named chapel.
Pastor Andray Clemons will be the eulogist, and Pastor Terrance Davis the officiant. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
