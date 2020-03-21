Dorothy Skinner passed away on March 20, 2020 at age 94.
No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Skinner was born in Meridian MS on November 27, 1925 to John and Lena Britt. She has lived in Lebanon, TN for many years and was a member of West Haven Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughters Dona Piper (Wes) Elrod of Lebanon, TN, and Sharon Piper (Bill) McGarry of Orange Beach, AL; step-children David (Karen) Skinner of Snellville, GA, and Jann Skinner (Lance) Marthalar of Snellville, GA; grandchildren David (Kathryne) Elrod, Darren (Missy) Elrod, and Amy Elrod (Clint) Brewer; step-grandchildren Rachel Skinner (Austin) Sims and James Skinner; and great-grandchildren Paxton Elrod, Piper Elrod, Drew Elrod, John Elrod, Sam Elrod, Emma Brewer, Davis Brewer, and Lawson Brewer.
She is preceded in death by husbands Sam Davis Piper and Horace E. Skinner, and her parents.
Special thanks to Pavilion Assisted Living, all administrative staff as well as nurses, caregivers, and all kitchen staff. Thanks for your love and compassion. Thanks to Avalon Hospice. What a special group of people that meet this need.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
