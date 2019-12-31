Dorothy "Dot" Dean Thomas Webster, age 85 of Sykes, Tennessee, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Webster was born September 18, 1934 in Liberty, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Ed Thomas and Ollie Poss Thomas. She married J T Webster on December 22, 1956 and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by siblings; Wilma Taylor, Mazelle Cruz, Frances Frazier, Lulu Shelton, Fanny Todd and James Thomas.
Webster was a 1952 graduate of Liberty High School. She began working at DTC Communications full time for 30 years from 1969 until her retirement in 1999. After her retirement, she worked continued to work at DTC Communications part time from 1999 until 2013.
She was a longtime member of the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, having taught Sunday School for several years, and was an Auxiliary Member of the Gideons International. She and her late husband, J T were both very active in the Gideons.
Webster is survived by two sons; Greg (Pixie) Webster of Gordonsville, Tennessee, and Gavin (Kelli) Webster of Watertown, Tennessee; grandchildren; Jenny Dill, Shaun (Skylar Locke) Webster, and Bryce Webster; great-grandchild; Parker Smith; sister-in-law; Lurlie Underwood of Sykes, Tennessee and brother Eddie Wayne Yelverton.
Funeral services for Webster were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Elder Steven Brooks officiating. Interment followed in the Union Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the Webster family was held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 1-8 p.m. and again on Sunday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the Webster family requests donations in Dorothy's memory be made to the Union Hill Cemetery Mowing Fund.
Pallbearers included Thad Underwood, Chad Underwood, Clete Underwood, Shaun Webster, Bryce Webster, Parker Smith and Lake Underwood. DTC's employees were honorary pallbearers.
Bass Funeral Home, Gordonsville Chapel, directors. 615-683-8212, www.bassfh.com.
