Dot Painter, 87, of Hendersonville, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Born April 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Robert Roland and Mary L. Roland.
Dorothy is survived by devoted companion Robert Rountree; son Lee (Jennifer) Painter; daughter Carol Driskell; daughter-in-law Rita Painter; grandchildren Deanna (David) Ivey, Rob (Ashley) Painter, Alison (Michael) Stem, David (Katie) Painter, John (Annie) Painter, Kaitlin Driskell, Patrick Driskell, and Kelly Driskell; great-grandchildren Christina (Caleb) Bradford, Cecilia (Jim) McMeen, Zach Ivey, Tyler Ivey, Kyla Painter, Kannon Painter, Abby Stem, Kaleb Stem, and Elijah Painter; great-great grandchildren Ivey Anne Bradford and Foster Bradford; sister Patsy Henley; and brother Earl Roland.
She is preceded in death by husband Charles L. Painter, son Robert L. Painter, and sisters Edna Garrett and Martha Roland.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
