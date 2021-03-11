Dorothy Elizabeth Neely Reynolds passed away at her residence March 4, 2021.
She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Pillsbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Miles A. Neely Sr. and Mable Eugenia Carter Neely; husband, Carl “Redd” Reynolds Jr.; brothers, Harrison Eugene Neely and Larry G. Neely; and sister, Virginia Ruth Davenport.
She is survived by her children, Darrell Wayne Reynolds and wife Tessa of Lascassas, Vickie Ann Taylor and husband Tony of Kittrell, and Terry Alan Reynolds of Christiana; grandchildren, Eric and Becca Reynolds, Stephanie Taylor and Wesley, Carl and Lacey Reynolds, Candice McGee and Steven, Sylvia Harwell, Ashley Young and Kenny, Tiffany and Chad King, Miles and Quincey Taylor, Cory Reynolds, Brennan Reynolds, Charr and Tianita Alexander, Kristina and Josh Eagles; 29 great-grandchildren; and brothers, John H. Neely, Miles A. Neely Jr., and James Neely.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, Murfreesboro, 615-893-2422, www.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.