Services for Ms. Oldham, 73, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Hamilton Chapel Family Life Center. Family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Laguardo Benevolent Cemetery. Pastor Will A. Duncan is the officiant and Brother Emanuel Clemmons is the eulogist.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Oldham; grandparents, D.W. and Rena Mai Green; siblings, Kenneth Ray, Bobbie, Daniel “Bud,” and Jimmie; grandson, De’Eric (Tez) Mason; niece, Joyce; and nephews Ray, David, and Juantai.
Survivors include loving daughter Helena (Tian) Neal; devoted son Eric Oldham; grandchildren, Kwamez Kirby, Nevaeh and Sanah Neal, and Ashley Burke; great-granddaughter Zariah Mason; siblings, Ola Mai (Louis), Sarah, Brenda, Elouise, Walter (Idalene), Geraldine, Charles (Linda), Bessie Faye, Marilyn (Barry), Gail, Juanita (Emanuel), and Vivian (Anthony); special cousins, Pauline Holmes and Mary McGhee; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
