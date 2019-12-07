Mrs. Jean Wood went to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Grace Foutch; son, Christopher Wood; and husband, Ray Wood.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Marler and Sandra (Kenneth) Downey; brother, Bobby Foutch; and son, Raymond Wood.
She graduated from Watertown High School. She worked in Nashville and after she married she spent the rest of her life in Florida.
