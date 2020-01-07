Dorothy Jewel (Hooper) Watts, age 92, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, in Mt. Juliet, TN.
She was born June 30, 1927, to the late William and Laura (Brown) Hooper. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sisters Barbara (Hooper) Goethe and Betty (Hooper) Moore, her son William Watts and daughter Patricia (Watts) Dillon, Dempsey Thurman Watts and dance partner Henry Frischeisen.
She is survived by a sister Billie (Hooper) Osborne of Beaumont TX, daughters Faye (Watts) Biggerstaff (Jerry) and Rita Watts.
She has been blessed with eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, which call her Granny Dot.
Pallbearers include John Biggerstaff, Herman Bottoms, Jeff Cripps, Johnathon Biggerstaff, Connor Biggerstaff, and Michael Newman.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Mount Olivet Funeral Home, Nashville, TN. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Mount Olivet Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the chapel service in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
