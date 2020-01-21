Doris Lannom Jones departed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the age of 86, to begin her new life in heaven.
She was the daughter of the late Rossie Lee and Lester Lannom and was preceded in death by her sister, Hellen Lee Lannom and a cousin, Margaret Lannom Cragwall.
Doris is survived by a brother, Rossie Lee “Junior” Lannom and his wife, Deliah; sisters, Ruby Rollins, Alice Carothers and her husband, Charles and Deborah Taylor.
Her seven nephews, Gregory and Jeff Lannom, Randy and Richard Rollins, Brett, Bart and Beau Taylor will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to extend an expression of gratitude to Betty, Sandra, Harriet, Mary Jo, Erla and Angela for the excellent care given to Doris.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Doris’s memory be given to HomeSafe of Wilson County, 331 S. Waters Ave., Gallatin, TN 37066.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
