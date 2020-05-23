Dorothy Lindsley Lyons, age 86, passed away on May 11, 2020 in Clinton, MD.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son, Rev. Melvin E. (Margaret) Lindsley; three stepsons, Ernest Lyons Jr., John (Jackie) Lyons and Wayne Lyons; one stepdaughter, Verna Lyons Childs; one grandson, Ian J. (Kristina) Lindsley Sr., one granddaughter, Ebony Lindsley (Romaun) Leggitts; and one step-grandson, William A. Reese (Laura); seven great-great-grandchildren, Duncan Auchter, Ian J. Lindsley Jr., Ava Lindsley, Lauren Lindsley, Sire Leggitts, Sebastian Leggitts and Brook Reese; devoted nephew, Michael Austin; devoted nieces, Cynthia Howse, Adrena Austin and Amelia Austin; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
There will be a Graveside Service at noon, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hopewell Cemetery, Old Hickory, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
