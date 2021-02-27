Mrs. Dorothy Shrum, a longtime homemaker of Carthage, died with all of her family at her bedside at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday morning February 24, 2021 at her son’s Moore Road home in Lebanon. She was pronounced deceased at 3:04 a.m. by Amedisys Hospice of Lebanon. Mrs. Shrum was 86.
Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Friday afternoon February 26th at 1 p.m. Bro. Gordon Lee officiated and Mrs. Shrum’s daughter-in-law Rena Shrum delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the Shrum family lot in section five at the Ridgewood Cemetery.
She was one of five children of the late Nade Key Sr., who died at the age of 91 on August 6, 1997, and Dona Bell Smith Key, who died at the age of 51 on October 30, 1957, and was born Dorothy Mae Key in the Tanglewood Community on May 3, 1934.
All four of her siblings preceded her in death. They were Velma Shrum Boone who died May 25, 2010 at the age of 88, Annie Shrum Mullins who died December 30, 1981 at the age of 57, Tommy Key who died May 4, 1976 at the age of 55, and Nade Key Jr. who died August 20, 2012 at the age of 75.
In Gallatin on September 26, 1951, she was united in marriage by Justice of the Peace L. C. Guild to Carthage resident Guy Thomas Shrum, who died at the age of 61 on January 18, 1992.
Mrs. Shrum was a member by letter transfer of the North Carthage Baptist Church and was saved at the age of 32 at home and was baptized into the full fellowship of the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church by Eld. R. D. Brooks on January 9, 1966.
She was a longtime employee at the Precision Rubber Co. in Lebanon and retired from the Texas Boot Corporation in Carthage.
Mrs. Shrum was a recipient of her General Education Degree.
She was a self-taught pianist and played piano in the past at both North Carthage and East Carthage churches and also loved any kind of music and also played the guitar.
With an uncanny sense of humor she loved joking and enjoyed her flower gardens and anything having to do with the out-of-doors.
She never met an antique she did not want to acquire which she did many times.
Mrs. Shrum was totally devoted to her family and did so miss her husband of 39 years after his passing from his earthly life. She now has joined him in their celestial home.
Surviving are her three children, Connie Shrum and Judy Shrum Thornton and husband Earl, all of Carthage; Mike Shrum and wife Rena of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Jennifer Thornton Carmack and husband Mike of the Rickman Community, Jonathan Thornton and wife Crystal of Carthage, April Shrum Law and husband Jim of the Hogans Creek Community, and Latoy Linnear of Lebanon; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Storey, Grace Storey, Natalie Thornton, Greyson Thornton, Cooper Law and Kailey Linnearher; and special and thoughtful caregivers, Amy Hankins, Faye Hunt, Rhonda Rose and Rachel Boltaggio.
Sanderson Funeral Home, 615-735-2118, www.sandersonfh.com.
