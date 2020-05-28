Mrs. Dorothy Thomas, age 88, passed away at Skyline Medical Center on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Survivors include, devoted husband, William; son, William Jr. “Billy” Thomas; loving sister, Judy A. Winfrey; Adoring grandchildren, Chrystal (Wayne) Vandevort, William “B.J.” (Candice) Thomas III and Melissa Thomas; great-grandchildren, Chanel, Robert L., Ashley Thomas and Victoria Vandevort; god-daughter, Karla Winfrey; Aunt Emma Lee Walton; sister-in-law Gracie Watt; and a myriad of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Thursday from 11-11:45 a.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel with a DRIVE-IN SERVICE TO FOLLOW AT NOON at the above named chapel. Minister Napoleon Harris V, words of encouragement.
Interment will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Peagram, TN, at 2 p.m.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.